Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HPE opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

