Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

