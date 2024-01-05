Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.39.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $338.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $354.92. The company has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.