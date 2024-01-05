Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Xylem Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

