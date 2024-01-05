YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $23.62 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

