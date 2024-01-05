Zacks Research Comments on Crown Castle Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Crown Castle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

