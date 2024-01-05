Zacks Research Comments on FedEx Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for FedEx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the shipping service provider will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $17.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

FDX stock opened at $245.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $178.34 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.