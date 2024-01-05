Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stake Cut by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 340.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 1.22. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.06.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $340.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

