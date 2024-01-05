Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.
Several research firms have commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Shares of ZION opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.19.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.
