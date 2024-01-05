Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

