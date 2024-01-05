Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $144,007.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,811.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $140,080.59.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $137,930.91.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.90 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

