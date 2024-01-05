Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 392 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.22), for a total value of £8,996.40 ($11,456.00).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,310 ($29.42), for a total value of £311,850 ($397,109.38).

On Monday, December 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,282 ($29.06) per share, with a total value of £4,404.26 ($5,608.38).

On Thursday, November 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.89), for a total value of £324,120 ($412,733.99).

On Friday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 212 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,120 ($27.00) per share, with a total value of £4,494.40 ($5,723.16).

On Tuesday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 86 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,117 ($26.96) per share, with a total value of £1,820.62 ($2,318.38).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,309 ($29.40) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 1,896.50 ($24.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.88). The company has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,509.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,205.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,246.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,770 ($35.27).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

