Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 41,692 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 23,168 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $184,880.64.

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 822,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zuora by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zuora by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after acquiring an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

See Also

