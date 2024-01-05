Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 41,692 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00.
  • On Friday, October 6th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 23,168 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $184,880.64.

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 822,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zuora by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zuora by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after acquiring an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

