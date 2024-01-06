1,203 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $184.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

