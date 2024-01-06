15,560 Shares in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 142,365 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 85.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 478,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 127.3% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 40.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAF opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

