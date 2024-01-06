2,000 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

