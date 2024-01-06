A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

AOS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 125.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 115,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 184.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

