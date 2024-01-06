AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $72,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.14 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
