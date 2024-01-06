Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 253,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 528,224 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.72.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $518,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.