Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Sells $69,022.65 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.