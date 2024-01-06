Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has $92.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.83.

Shares of ACHC opened at $79.25 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,344,596.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

