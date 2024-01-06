Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $137.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

