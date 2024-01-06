Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. TheStreet cut Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NYSE ADNT opened at $34.29 on Friday. Adient has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,247,000 after purchasing an additional 271,786 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Adient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

