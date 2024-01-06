Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $368.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

