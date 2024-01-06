Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,154.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

