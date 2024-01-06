AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of AGCO worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 356.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $3,594,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 12.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 458,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,255,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

