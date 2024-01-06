AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.42.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 389.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

