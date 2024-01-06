Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Receives Outperform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.83.

AEM stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

