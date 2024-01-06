Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given Outperform Overweight Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.1 %

AEM opened at C$70.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.93. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$82.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.9424868 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total transaction of C$371,350.00. Insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $1,093,633 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

