Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,581 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

