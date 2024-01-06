Alexandra W. Schiff Sells 4,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLTR opened at $15.98 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

