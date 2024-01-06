Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,385 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

