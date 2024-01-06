Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,922,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $1,216,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 793,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameresco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 618,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMRC opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ameresco has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $65.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

