Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $426,300.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $426,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,869.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ellen Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Ellen Rosenberg sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $70,350.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,924,000 after acquiring an additional 107,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

