Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

AMPH opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $252,831.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,420. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

