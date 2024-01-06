Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,097 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90.

On Friday, November 24th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,340 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Block by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Block by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Block by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Block by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

