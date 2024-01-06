AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.24. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 67,512 shares changing hands.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMTD Digital during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AMTD Digital during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AMTD Digital during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

