Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $27.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

