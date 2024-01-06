APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.44.
APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Shares of APA stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. APA has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $46.98.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.
