APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down to $36.75

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.75, but opened at $34.75. APA shares last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 3,268,699 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 54.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth approximately $69,707,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

