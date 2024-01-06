Apexium Financial LP Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VFH stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

