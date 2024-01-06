Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

