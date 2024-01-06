ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.10.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $115.56 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,679,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,232,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

