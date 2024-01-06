Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) President Sells $140,127.75 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE:RCUS opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,413,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

