Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 269,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 586,112 shares.The stock last traded at $3.76 and had previously closed at $3.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth $69,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,105 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 36.2% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 694,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 184,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.