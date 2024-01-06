Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 114.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 102,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 110,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,480,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.39.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $342.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

