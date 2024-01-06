Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,746 shares of company stock valued at $50,181,294. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $230.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $240.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

