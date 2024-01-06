Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 9,952 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $308,611.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,203,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.60 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 633,827 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $18,103,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

