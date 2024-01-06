Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,232 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.07. The stock has a market cap of $363.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $381.23 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

