AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

