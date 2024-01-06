Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $37.68

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.68, but opened at $35.74. Atlanticus shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 399 shares.

ATLC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlanticus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Atlanticus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlanticus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

